Table Talk
There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Godfrey Lebeya
From growing up in a Limpopo village, to heading the police's most powerful investigations unit, Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya - the man with the unenviable task of making the Hawks fly again - has plans to root out the rot and stop politicians interfering in investigations
09 September 2018 - 00:02
