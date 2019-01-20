News

Flood of applications for very few university spaces

20 January 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Universities report tens-of-thousands of applications for only a few thousand available spaces for 2019

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mystery as Jacob Zuma ducks out to Doha News
  2. Thabo Mbeki willing to join Cyril's council - 'but not if Zuma is on it' News
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa neutralises Jacob Zuma's KZN cabal News
  4. Cops put the brakes on imported-car fraud News
  5. Matatiele school's 'huge problem' with segregation News

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X