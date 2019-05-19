Zimbabwe
Court ruling declaring MDC Alliance's leadership illegitimate splits party
Mwonzora to talk to rival leader as court demotes Chamisa
19 May 2019 - 00:00
MDC Alliance secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora says he is open to talks with the party's estranged deputy leader, Thokozani Khupe, about Wednesday's high court ruling declaring the main opposition party's leadership illegitimate.
