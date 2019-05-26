Zandile Gumede denies any part in garbage graft
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has denied being involved in corruption and pointed the finger at her co-accused in a bid to save her job.
Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has denied being involved in corruption and pointed the finger at her co-accused in a bid to save her job.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.