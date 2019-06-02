Matshela Koko faces new SIU Eskom tender probe
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko has again been implicated in instructing a company to subcontract work on the Kusile power station to a firm he had links with, "as a conduit for his benefit".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.