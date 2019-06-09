White teachers still rule blackboards in class
Pupils at ex Model C schools represent rainbow nation but teachers don't
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Though most of SA's high-end former Model C schools have a diverse pupil population, four out of five teachers in such schools are still white.
