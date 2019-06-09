Zimbabwe
Yet another currency for Zimbabwe?
Economists scoff at Mnangagwa's plan to introduce new local currency
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Financial experts have poured cold water on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's plans to introduce a new national currency, saying it would probably be doomed in the current economic climate.
