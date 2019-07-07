St Luke's hospice at death's door as fed-up staff quit
07 July 2019 - 00:00
One of SA's biggest hospices is in danger of imploding amid a staff exodus and allegations of a "chasm" between top management and clinical teams.
One of SA's biggest hospices is in danger of imploding amid a staff exodus and allegations of a "chasm" between top management and clinical teams.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.