Baby spas help give infants a much-needed head start in development

A bit of help for newborns, from spas to swims to sign lingo

From “surfing” on mashed potatoes to floating in neonatal water pods, besotted parents are splashing out to ensure their babies stay ahead of the development curve.



Newborns are being signed up for treatments at baby spas, music classes, swimming lessons, sign-language classes and more...