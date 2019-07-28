DNA to prevent drug reactions in Africa
Focus is on tests for drugs that may be toxic to Africans
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Tiny livers grown from skin cells in a Tshwane laboratory are at the centre of South African scientists’ efforts to prevent adverse drug reactions in Africa.
Their work, much of it conducted with a tiny pair of “molecular scissors”, aims to identify which Western medicines are toxic to Africans...
