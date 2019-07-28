Johann van Loggerenberg outlines the dangers of tobacco wars

In an extract from his book on the tobacco wars, tax sleuth Johann van Loggerenberg draws on true events in the tobacco industry to paint a picture of how unscrupulous rivals use dirty tricks to sabotage their competitors

Basil Baloyi (not his real name) grew up in central Johannesburg in the 1970s.



He had been hustling and making deals all his adult years. Life was tough and he never really knew where his next meal or income would come from. Things changed for him somewhat when he was offered a job by a private security firm engaged by a multinational tobacco firm in early 2013. He realised his employers weren’t too worried about doing everything by the book, and that suited him as much as it suited them. He was going to get paid in cash at all times. The multinational didn’t want to leave traces of their funding, so the money would be paid to the security company, who in turn had a system to pay its agents in cash. He was now a spy and undercover operative, ostensibly helping the private security outfit to combat illicit tobacco scams. A contact, referred to as his “handler”, was assigned to him. They would meet from time to time at coffee shops or in restaurants. Life was suddenly not so hard...