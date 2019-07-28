Lives of young cops at risk in Cape Town as they fight against crime
Six officers killed this year, most below 35
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Const Songezo Khetiwe lost his parents at a young age and had to assume responsibility for his family.
But the 31-year-old’s life was snuffed out when a gunman opened fire on Khetiwe’s police van in the crime-ridden Cape Flats last Sunday. The bullet left Khetiwe’s two younger siblings and two children without a breadwinner...
