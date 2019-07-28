News

Lives of young cops at risk in Cape Town as they fight against crime

Six officers killed this year, most below 35

28 July 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE, ARON HYMAN and KHANYISA TYELELA

Const Songezo Khetiwe lost his parents at a young age and had to assume responsibility for his family.

But the 31-year-old’s life was snuffed out when a gunman opened fire on Khetiwe’s police van in the crime-ridden Cape Flats last Sunday. The bullet left Khetiwe’s two younger siblings and two children without a breadwinner...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'My lover Marc Batchelor died in my arms' News
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News
  4. Don't you dare, public protector warns parly over attempts to remove her News
  5. 'Jacob Zuma lied under oath about instruction to fire Themba Maseko' News

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X