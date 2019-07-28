News

Take action against executives responsible for SABC collapse or no bailout: treasury

28 July 2019 - 00:00 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY and MPUMZI ZUZILE

The SABC needs to take action against those responsible for causing the state broadcaster's financial collapse if it is to receive any kind of bailout.

As part of the stringent conditions the National Treasury is imposing on the public broadcaster before releasing emergency funding, it says the SABC must investigate the financial meltdown, and report on progress in holding to account people implicated in previous investigations into corruption and mismanagement...

