Tshwane bonus 'gift' irks DA boss

James Selfe heads to capital after chaotic week brings city to a halt

04 August 2019 - 00:06 By THABO MOKONE

DA governance chief James Selfe is to crack the whip on Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus bonanza agreement reached with workers who brought the city to a standstill this week.

Selfe will fly to Gauteng tomorrow to talk to Mokgalapa about whether it is even legal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

