Tshwane bonus 'gift' irks DA boss

James Selfe heads to capital after chaotic week brings city to a halt

DA governance chief James Selfe is to crack the whip on Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, as the party is "not at all happy" about a R318m bonus bonanza agreement reached with workers who brought the city to a standstill this week.



Selfe will fly to Gauteng tomorrow to talk to Mokgalapa about whether it is even legal...