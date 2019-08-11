Jacob Zuma's Zondo bill paid by state
11 August 2019 - 00:02
When Jacob Zuma's lawyers put up a fight at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing it of being biased and unfair, the state footed their bill.
The department of justice told the Sunday Times that it had paid Zuma's legal fees every time his lawyers communicated with the department and when he appeared at the commission last month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.