NHI may be healthcare's mortal blow

Just enough detail in bill to cause alarm as Pretoria unveils plan

Health professionals this week warned of a looming disaster in SA's already shaky public health service after the government published its long-awaited master plan for free health care for all.



Eight years after the plan was first officially proposed, it emerged this week that the government still does not know what it will cost, whether there will still be a place for private medical aid schemes or, crucially, whether patients will still have a say over which doctors they consult and which hospitals they are admitted to...