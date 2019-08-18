News

Zimbabwe

Authorities clam up over 'loans' to elite

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

The Public Accounts Committee is facing resistance in its investigation of public funds looted from a government bank by the political elite during former president Robert Mugabe's tenure.

The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ), in which the government is a majority shareholder, doled out loans to politically connected people and companies linked to them...

