Zimbabwe
Authorities clam up over 'loans' to elite
18 August 2019 - 00:00
The Public Accounts Committee is facing resistance in its investigation of public funds looted from a government bank by the political elite during former president Robert Mugabe's tenure.
The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ), in which the government is a majority shareholder, doled out loans to politically connected people and companies linked to them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.