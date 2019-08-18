News

Zimbabwe

Zim crackdown targets 14 on a watch list

State security keeps tabs on opposition, activists over 'plot'

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

The movements of 14 MDC Alliance leaders and human-rights activists are being monitored as the government moves to suppress public protests.

A notice sent to the National Prosecuting Authority by state security officials last week and accidentally copied to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, and seen by the Sunday Times, included a list of "people of interest"...

