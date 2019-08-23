Hot prizes & braai freebies up for grabs when you buy the Sunday Times
You'll get a different gift each week when you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay this September, plus you could win one of 10 Megamaster grills
23 August 2019 - 10:23
Summer is arriving in SA and we've got just the thing for all the braai masters in the making to prepare for braai season.
When you buy the Sunday Times at Pick n Pay on the following Sundays in September, you'll get a free braai gift:
- Sept 1: BIC Firelighters 24s
- Sept 8: BIC Megalighter
- Sept 15: Charka Briketts 2kg
- Sept 22: Steel tumbler (colours may vary)
Even better, if you then SMS the word BRAAI, your till-slip number and your name to 40730, you'll stand a chance of winning one of 10 Megamaster 57cm Elite Charcoal Grills AND five 5kg bags of Charka Briketts.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- The competition starts on Sunday September 1 2019 and closes on Wednesday September 25 2019.
- SMSs cost R1.50 each. Free SMSs do not apply. Errors will be billed.
- Valid at participating Pick n Pay stores in SA only, while stocks last.
- Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged for cash.