Couple reunites on Facebook 40 years after their first meeting & get married
25 August 2019 - 00:00
A chance meeting in Germany almost 40 years ago, rekindled in 2017 through social media, has culminated in Pearl Jacobs, 65, walking down the aisle with her “true love”.
Now Mrs Tolbert, she has just returned from a honeymoon in Mauritius with her American husband, Calvin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.