Vigilante group evicts foreigners, reassigns Joburg council houses
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Armed with a housing list of their own devising, Khethi Chiya and members of his Dudula group move around Orange Grove in Johannesburg evicting people they call illegal occupants.
There are no long discussions. Members of Dudula - meaning "to push out" - simply arrive at houses that are owned by the City of Joburg, tell the occupants to leave and, checking their list, assign the house to a new set of tenants...
