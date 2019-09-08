'Callous, arrogant' parliament bosses challenged over subordinate's suicide
08 September 2019 - 00:00
The Public Service Commission (PSC) wants three high-ranking parliamentary executives to prove they are fit to hold their positions following the suicide of a subordinate.
In a report on the factors that led parliamentary official Lennox Garane to kill himself last year over his working conditions, the PSC recommended that the three executives be assessed for their “fitness and proficiency” to hold their positions...
