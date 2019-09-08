Murder in a post office that touched the entire country

At age 19, Uyinene Mrwetyana had left the embrace of her family.



She had spent her early years at Hudson Park Primary, a diverse and close-knit school community in Berea, East London, not far from Beacon Bay, where the family lived. For high school, she attended Kingswood College in the university town of Makhanda (Grahamstown) almost two hours away...