After rape, victims still have to face uncaring cops
Sufferers accuse police of fobbing them off with callous remarks
15 September 2019 - 00:03
“Go home, don’t bathe or wash your underwear for the next few days, and come back on Monday.”
“He only used his finger to penetrate you, it’s no big deal.”..
