News

Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead

15 September 2019 - 00:06 By NIVASHNI NAIR

Your own firepool to plunge into on a summer's day, immaculate paving that won't catch your Christian Louboutin heels and a world-famous chicken coop are just some of the selling points of SA's best-known rural estate.

But would you really get a good night's sleep in former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla house?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  2. Fight back? What fightback? Ace Magashule denies plotting against Cyril ... News
  3. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. New generation of politicians step up to the big table News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X