Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead
15 September 2019 - 00:06
Your own firepool to plunge into on a summer's day, immaculate paving that won't catch your Christian Louboutin heels and a world-famous chicken coop are just some of the selling points of SA's best-known rural estate.
But would you really get a good night's sleep in former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla house?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.