Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead

Your own firepool to plunge into on a summer's day, immaculate paving that won't catch your Christian Louboutin heels and a world-famous chicken coop are just some of the selling points of SA's best-known rural estate.



But would you really get a good night's sleep in former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla house?..