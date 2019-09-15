Parents fight for right to bury dead foetuses
15 September 2019 - 00:00
Mere days stood between Christopher Fitchet's prematurely born baby being legally considered human and being discarded as medical waste.
In November, he will closely follow a case in the high court in Pretoria in which an NGO, Voice of the Unborn Baby, will argue to have the law changed...
