SAPS data shows police resource allocation discriminates against poor, black communities

eMondlo police station has poorest ratio of cops

So dire is the manpower and resource shortage at the rural northern KwaZulu-Natal police station of eMondlo that the community has formed vigilante posses to deal with criminals.



The police station, situated between Vryheid and Dundee, faces the country's second-worst staff shortage, according to SAPS human resource data obtained by the Sunday Times...