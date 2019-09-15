SAPS data shows police resource allocation discriminates against poor, black communities
eMondlo police station has poorest ratio of cops
15 September 2019 - 00:03
So dire is the manpower and resource shortage at the rural northern KwaZulu-Natal police station of eMondlo that the community has formed vigilante posses to deal with criminals.
The police station, situated between Vryheid and Dundee, faces the country's second-worst staff shortage, according to SAPS human resource data obtained by the Sunday Times...
