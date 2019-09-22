Sandton's R250m home in the sky
22 September 2019 - 00:00
SA's financial hub seems blissfully unaware of the gloomy economy, and a new record-breaking apartment block set to open in Sandton next month is doing nothing to dispel that notion.
Still festooned with cranes, the 55-storey Leonardo is Africa's tallest building and its residents will be among the world's wealthiest. Its crowning glory is the three-storey Leonardo Suite, which spans parts of floors 53, 54 and 55 and is on sale for a massive R250m...
