News

Teen athlete gets a shot in the arm, but not the good kind

22 September 2019 - 00:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR

For almost nine months Coney Rossouw, 16, attended school, participated in shot put competitions and went about her daily life without knowing that she had a 9mm bullet lodged in her right arm.

On Tuesday, the Richards Bay teen underwent surgery to remove the bullet, which was discovered in her arm three weeks ago...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zuma's first wife, MaKhumalo, wasn't told the 'painful' news of new wife News
  2. Parents fight for right to bury dead foetuses News
  3. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  4. Grace Mugabe avoids summons as she doesn't answer 'ring' News
  5. SAPS data shows police resource allocation discriminates against poor, black ... News

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X