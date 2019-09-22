Teen athlete gets a shot in the arm, but not the good kind
22 September 2019 - 00:00
For almost nine months Coney Rossouw, 16, attended school, participated in shot put competitions and went about her daily life without knowing that she had a 9mm bullet lodged in her right arm.
On Tuesday, the Richards Bay teen underwent surgery to remove the bullet, which was discovered in her arm three weeks ago...
