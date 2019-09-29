News

Bloemfontein woman travels 200km through Lesotho to rescue horses

No mountain too high for Landi Groenewald to tracking her horses

29 September 2019 - 00:00 By Orrin Singh

A Bloemfontein woman travelled about 200km through Lesotho mountains to rescue her two horses from rustlers.

Photographer Landi Groenewald, 32, was crushed when her childhood horse, Ginger, a 26-year-old chestnut gelding, and his companion, Anisa, a nine-year-old grey Arabian mare, were stolen from her family’s farm in the Wepener district, bordering Lesotho...

