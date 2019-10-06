#ImStaying
Kind stranger settles struggling soldier's pharmacy bill
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Nicholas Jacobs, 49, was left speechless when a stranger settled his R1,548 bill after his medical aid declined a purchase at a pharmacy in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Jacobs, a South African National Defence Force chef, posted about the incident on the #ImStaying Facebook page...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.