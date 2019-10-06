Adv Kevin Malunga calls for stricter controls in public protector's office

Outgoing deputy PP 'pleads ignorance' over high profile investigations

Outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga has called for the reinstatement of quality control mechanisms in the institution, a system Busisiwe Mkhwebane scrapped when she took office.



Malunga told the Sunday Times this week he was frozen out of Mkhwebane's high-profile investigations and said his replacement in the post should be a tough, sharp lawyer who would stand his or her ground...