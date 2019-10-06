News

Adv Kevin Malunga calls for stricter controls in public protector's office

Outgoing deputy PP 'pleads ignorance' over high profile investigations

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER

Outgoing deputy public protector Kevin Malunga has called for the reinstatement of quality control mechanisms in the institution, a system Busisiwe Mkhwebane scrapped when she took office.

Malunga told the Sunday Times this week he was frozen out of Mkhwebane's high-profile investigations and said his replacement in the post should be a tough, sharp lawyer who would stand his or her ground...

