A-listers

SOCIAL | The Met in all its glory: Just horsing around

Kenilworth’s Met gets a makeover with a glamorous event at the starting gate

The Sun Met is set to go from popping champagne to uncorking champopo, as I discovered on Tuesday evening when I turned up for the launch of Africa’s richest race day.



You will know that this is the event that gets the yearly social scene out of the starting blocks as fashion plates turn up in all their finery on the grass of the Kenilworth racecourse in Cape Town...