Zimbabwe
Zim finance minister Mthuli Ncube defends inflation blackout
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has defended his decision to block the publication of annual inflation figures, arguing in court papers that "you cannot compare apples and oranges".
He has filed his opposing papers in a matter in which he is being sued for announcing in August that annual inflation figures would no longer be made public, indicating that the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) would only publish month-on-month inflation figures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.