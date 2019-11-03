Zimbabwe

Zim finance minister Mthuli Ncube defends inflation blackout

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has defended his decision to block the publication of annual inflation figures, arguing in court papers that "you cannot compare apples and oranges".



He has filed his opposing papers in a matter in which he is being sued for announcing in August that annual inflation figures would no longer be made public, indicating that the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) would only publish month-on-month inflation figures...