Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's 'out of touch' money men get a grilling

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya were in the firing line this week as opposition legislators took them to task about their roles and decisions in trying to kick-start the economy.



At the 2019 pre-budget seminar held at Victoria Falls, legislators emphasised the need to direct more financial resources towards health, education, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and infrastructure...