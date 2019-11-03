Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's 'out of touch' money men get a grilling
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya were in the firing line this week as opposition legislators took them to task about their roles and decisions in trying to kick-start the economy.
At the 2019 pre-budget seminar held at Victoria Falls, legislators emphasised the need to direct more financial resources towards health, education, agriculture, manufacturing, mining and infrastructure...
