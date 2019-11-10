Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month
Letter forged to spare education MEC using luxury car of previous incumbent and rival
10 November 2019 - 00:05
A KwaZulu-Natal MEC has been caught using an elaborate scam to justify his not using the state car used by his predecessor - instead blowing hundreds of thousands of rands in taxpayers' money on car hire.
Officials answering to education MEC Kwazi Mshengu appear to have forged a letter from a Mercedes-Benz dealership advising him not to make use of a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 because it was so unsafe it could kill him...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.