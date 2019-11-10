Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month

Letter forged to spare education MEC using luxury car of previous incumbent and rival

A KwaZulu-Natal MEC has been caught using an elaborate scam to justify his not using the state car used by his predecessor - instead blowing hundreds of thousands of rands in taxpayers' money on car hire.



Officials answering to education MEC Kwazi Mshengu appear to have forged a letter from a Mercedes-Benz dealership advising him not to make use of a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 because it was so unsafe it could kill him...