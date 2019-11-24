Church in R50om court battle with municipality for the homeless
24 November 2019 - 00:00
A David and Goliath battle will play out in the Durban high court tomorrow when one of the biggest claims against the eThekwini municipality is expected to be heard more than five years after it was lodged.
The Ark Christian Ministries is suing the city for more than R500m for allegedly failing to find alternative accommodation for its church and shelter for the homeless...
