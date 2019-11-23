WATCH | Live out your Christmas fantasies in this 'Elf'-inspired hotel suite
“I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough, and go ice skating, and maybe even hold hands.”
These are some of the favourite things of Buddy, the character Will Ferrell plays in the movie Elf. And, if you book into the Elf-inspired holiday suite at the Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City, you can do all of them this Christmas.
The one-bedroom suite, which can accommodate up to four guests, is filled with all sorts of festive delights. Think paper snowflakes, giant nutcrackers, toys, popcorn garlands, Christmas music and an oversized Christmas tree.
The kitchen will be stocked with — you guessed it — Buddy’s four favourite food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup. Here, you will find all the ingredients to whip up Buddy’s favourite dish, spaghetti with syrup and more.
“Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in. Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travellers’ bucket list ... We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world,” said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations.
Guests will also receive tickets to visit the Empire State Building and go ice skating at the Rockefeller Centre with its giant Christmas tree.
The suite will be available to the public for stays from December 2 to 20 and bookings open on November 25. Rates start at $399, or roughly R5,800, a night.