Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head

Sunday Times assistant editor Patrick Bulger recounts his ordeal when three men broke in, held him at gunpoint and ransacked his house

“We don’t want to kill you!” A man in a grey tsotsi beanie has his hand on my neck, pushing me down onto the bed. He’s pointing a large gun at my head, and I am aware too of two other thugs entering the room, past the glass sliding door I opened for Lucy the cat an hour earlier.



It is about 7.30 in the morning, and my heart thumps, almost audibly, as grey beanie and a smaller, bearded guy in green flight overalls tie me up, feet together and hands behind my back...