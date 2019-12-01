Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head
Sunday Times assistant editor Patrick Bulger recounts his ordeal when three men broke in, held him at gunpoint and ransacked his house
01 December 2019 - 00:00
“We don’t want to kill you!” A man in a grey tsotsi beanie has his hand on my neck, pushing me down onto the bed. He’s pointing a large gun at my head, and I am aware too of two other thugs entering the room, past the glass sliding door I opened for Lucy the cat an hour earlier.
It is about 7.30 in the morning, and my heart thumps, almost audibly, as grey beanie and a smaller, bearded guy in green flight overalls tie me up, feet together and hands behind my back...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.