When the crooks run off with the cash, this is the man who gets it back

Working to a three-year deadline, the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal has begun the task of recovering billions of rands lost to state capture, says the tribunal's head, judge Gidfonia Makhanya

It was a presidential order that thrust judge Gidfonia Makhanya into the eye of SA’s corruption storm.



Now, with time against them, Makhanya and his seven colleagues — all South African high court judges — have a formidable task cut out for them...