When the crooks run off with the cash, this is the man who gets it back
Working to a three-year deadline, the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal has begun the task of recovering billions of rands lost to state capture, says the tribunal's head, judge Gidfonia Makhanya
01 December 2019 - 00:00
It was a presidential order that thrust judge Gidfonia Makhanya into the eye of SA’s corruption storm.
Now, with time against them, Makhanya and his seven colleagues — all South African high court judges — have a formidable task cut out for them...
