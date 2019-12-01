News

When the crooks run off with the cash, this is the man who gets it back

Working to a three-year deadline, the Special Investigating Unit's Special Tribunal has begun the task of recovering billions of rands lost to state capture, says the tribunal's head, judge Gidfonia Makhanya

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN

It was a presidential order that  thrust judge Gidfonia Makhanya into the eye of SA’s  corruption storm.

Now, with time against them, Makhanya and his seven colleagues  —  all South African high court judges —  have a formidable task cut out for them...

