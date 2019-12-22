Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF

Regina Mohlomi played a largely ceremonial role in parliament until Julius Malema and his EFF MPs arrived in the National Assembly in 2014.



In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, the outgoing serjeant-at-arms told of how, with the arrival of the “red brigade”, her job changed from being peaceful to one filled with “anxiety, trauma and stress”...