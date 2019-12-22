Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF
22 December 2019 - 00:00
Regina Mohlomi played a largely ceremonial role in parliament until Julius Malema and his EFF MPs arrived in the National Assembly in 2014.
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, the outgoing serjeant-at-arms told of how, with the arrival of the “red brigade”, her job changed from being peaceful to one filled with “anxiety, trauma and stress”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.