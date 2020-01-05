News

Aaron Motsoaledi vows to expose 'warlords' posing as refugees

05 January 2020 - 00:00 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI and PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is ready to unmask "warlords" masquerading as refugees who have been embarrassing SA on the world stage.

Motsoaledi spoke out as the leader of about 800 refugees occupying a central Cape Town church appeared in court on Friday charged with eight assaults...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. SA families eaten up by debt burden News
  3. Froome fury over ‘thug’ Cape rangers that resulted in Nic Dlamini's injury News
  4. Drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda out of jail, with a degree and a recipe News
  5. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage