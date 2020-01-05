Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe granted Grace R2.8m VAT exemptions
Former first lady got exemptions on furniture, cement - and even road tolls
05 January 2020 - 00:04
President Robert Mugabe granted value added tax (VAT) exemptions to his wife Grace which deprived the state of about US$200,000.
Nine applications for exemptions were sent to Mugabe between 2012 and 2014 by Stanley Nhari, general manager of Grace's Gushungo Holdings, and managers of Mwenewazvo Farm, Grace Mugabe Orphanage and Amai Mugabe High School...
