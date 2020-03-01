News

Mom's tears as R1.2m maintenance battle against deadbeat dad delayed again

01 March 2020 - 00:00 By SHAIN GERMANER

In 2018 wealthy Durban business person Andrei Potgieter was sentenced to an effective  4½ years in prison for failing to pay his former wife R1.2m in maintenance. But he has served just two months of the sentence, and is unlikely to return to  jail anytime soon.

Lawyers for Potgieter told the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday, where he is appealing the jail sentence, that the hearing  would have to be put on hold  because he  has now decided to  appeal  the conviction itself to  the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  2. Red Ant boss in 'eviction' dispute of his own News
  3. How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts News
  4. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  5. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres