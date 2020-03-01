Mom's tears as R1.2m maintenance battle against deadbeat dad delayed again

In 2018 wealthy Durban business person Andrei Potgieter was sentenced to an effective 4½ years in prison for failing to pay his former wife R1.2m in maintenance. But he has served just two months of the sentence, and is unlikely to return to jail anytime soon.



Lawyers for Potgieter told the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday, where he is appealing the jail sentence, that the hearing would have to be put on hold because he has now decided to appeal the conviction itself to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...