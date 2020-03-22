Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Parliament wants road authority executives arrested for looting
22 March 2020 - 00:00
The transport and infrastructure parliamentary portfolio committee has asked the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to arrest executives at the National Road Authority (Zinara).
The committee has also called on business people who have been implicated in looting nearly US$40m and R31m through tenders to account for the money...
