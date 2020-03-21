News

Covid-19

An inside look at how politicians are uniting to fight Covid-19

21 March 2020 - 22:00 By Quaanitah Hunter

Mr President, I am very sorry, I am sure you wish you had never received this call.” This is how health minister Zweli Mkhize broke the news of SA’s first Covid-19 case during a phone call to President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.

Ramaphosa immediately summoned Mkhize, who was in Johannesburg, to Cape Town to discuss the spread of the coronavirus in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. Sol Kerzner's grey water, eco-friendly Cape Town pad will cost you R20-million News
  4. ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill News
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...