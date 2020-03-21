Covid-19
An inside look at how politicians are uniting to fight Covid-19
21 March 2020 - 22:00
Mr President, I am very sorry, I am sure you wish you had never received this call.” This is how health minister Zweli Mkhize broke the news of SA’s first Covid-19 case during a phone call to President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.
Ramaphosa immediately summoned Mkhize, who was in Johannesburg, to Cape Town to discuss the spread of the coronavirus in SA...
