Hunt for holy vectors moves well beyond Bloemfontein
Churchgoers from all over SA met infected five at mass gathering
29 March 2020 - 00:00
A desperate effort to trace hundreds of Bloemfontein churchgoers who are possible carriers of Covid-19 has expanded into neighbouring provinces after police and military personnel sealed off the Free State capital.
The outbreak in the province is localised to the city, with 49 confirmed cases, and the..
