'Sun City' accused of staging Covid-19 preparedness 'act' for Lamola

Johannesburg Prison officials staged an elaborate charade this week to fool Ronald Lamola, the minister of justice & correctional services, into believing the facility is observing strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But staff say the careful precautions on display when Lamola made an inspection visit on Wednesday - including gloves and masks and the screening of visitors - lasted only until the minister's entourage left, and even the "hand sanitiser" that was used was really tap water.

Staff members who did not want to be named told the Sunday Times it was the first time such measures had been implemented at the jail known as "Sun City", which houses more than 9,500 inmates and has more than 1,000 prisons staff.

"It is just a show to appease the minister and mislead the public," said one staffer. "This prison is a coronavirus ticking time-bomb waiting to explode."