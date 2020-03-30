What happens if you are arrested during lockdown?

Everyone arrested during the coronavirus outbreak in SA will be screened for Covid-19 before they are placed in a police holding cell.

Police have confirmed that those who test positive will be taken to a medical facility and be quarantined until they are clear of any symptoms.

The move comes as the government ramps up efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus. There were 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the country as of Sunday evening, the latest official stats available.

South Africans have been urged to follow global spatial distancing recommendations which include maintaining a distance of 2m between people.

With people being arrested in the country daily, fears have been mounting about how police stations and officers manning them will be protected.