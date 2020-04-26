Cronin teaches lockdown virtual classes on his 40-year-old prison poems

It was June 1976 and the country burned as children protested against being taught in Afrikaans.



That same month, a 27-year-old Jeremy Cronin was arrested for contravening terrorism and internal security laws. What followed was an end to his freedom: three months in solitary confinement, a guilty verdict and a sentence of seven years at Pretoria Central Prison, where he endured physical and emotional punishment...